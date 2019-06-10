Wilma Strous, 87, of Tarlton passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1932 in Hocking County to Herbert and Zola (Pontious) Flaningan.

Wilma was a long time member of St. Jacobs Lutheran Church and recently attended Heritage Nazarene Church.

She was an excellent seamstress, a champion baker including grand champion pie at the 100th annual Pumpkin Show, and a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She crocheted baby blankets for all her great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Strous, daughter-in-law, Jayne Strous and by sister, Geneva Hupp.

Wilma is survived by her children, Gary (Cherry) Strous, Stephen (Joyce Anderson) Strous, Tracy (Julie) Strous and Kathy (John) Creech; grandchildren, Stacy, Heather, Braydon, Kacia, Jonna, Kristi, Brian, Kendra and Miranda; and by 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, with Pastor Bill Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Tarlton Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.