Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
2001 - 2019
Xavier A. Bragg Obituary
Xavier Allen Bragg, 18, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 3, 2019.
He was born on July 26, 2001 in Columbus to Mark Bragg and Lena (Bryant) Wafa.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles Bragg and Earl and Kathleen Bryant.
Xavier is survived by his father, Mark Bragg; mother and stepfather, Lena and Mostafa Wafa, stepfather, Edward VanMeter; son, Markus Allen Bragg; girlfriend, Destany Sullivant; grandparents, Robin (Jeff) Perkins; and by siblings, Anastasia Bragg, Jacob VanMeter and Adam Wafa.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Obetz Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
