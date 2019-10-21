|
Yero (Tay) McAllister passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2019 at his home in Circleville.
Yero was intimately and better known by his closest family and friends as Tay.
He leaves behind in great sorrow his son, LJ; fiancÃ©e Stacey McNichols and her children, Jazmine and Dylan. Also his confidant and techno/MWF partner (lol), Michelle.
Among many extended family members, close friend Kurt Clark, community friends and co-workers, Tay will also be greatly missed by those within the LEYSA that he coached, mentored and refereed for over the past five years at Crossroads Church on Tarlton Road in Circleville.
Tay was most recently employed by Sally Beauty Supply Holdings in Columbus, where he leaves a multitude of co-workers who greatly respected him, including Evelyn, Amber and Lisa, and are left in disbelief.
A private gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Tay's life and accomplishments he strived for every day for his above mentioned family.
R.I.P. bro, for your journey is over...
Your calling complete
You will be sadly missed here on earth
But forever in the hearts of those whose lives you touched
Go with peace in your heart Tay.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 22, 2019