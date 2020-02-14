Home

Yvonne Harvey

Yvonne Harvey Obituary
Yvonne Harvey, 70, of Stoutsville, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1949 in Logan County, West Virginia to Lester and Liza (Chapman) Ramey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Duper" Harvey, and siblings, Betty Lester and Frank Irick.
Yvonne is survived by her children, Charles L. Harvey Sr., Marsha L. (Shane) Gothard, Mark A. and Rusty M. Harvey; grandchildren, Charles L. Jr., Preston and Shyia R. Harvey, Christopher E. Starner, Shaylea M. and George G. Gothard; great-grandchildren, Adrian Young and Zaiden Gothard; brother, Buck Ramey; and by sisters, Rita Browder, Carol Scott, Kathy Richardson and Tonya and Tabby Ramey.
There will be no services cremation has been observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
