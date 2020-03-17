|
|
"J. Ray" Elingburg
Asheville - James Ray "J. Ray" Elingburg, 80, born March 16, 1939 and passed away February 24, 2020.
We regret that due to current health regulations, his Reflection of Life Service for March 21 has been cancelled.
Ray was honored in a private ceremony on March 2nd at the WNC State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.
His request for memorial donations was the Old Buncombe County Genealogy Society, https://www.obcgs.com/
Please continue to leave any condolences on Ray's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020