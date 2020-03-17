Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Elingburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

"J. Ray" Elingburg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
"J. Ray" Elingburg Obituary
"J. Ray" Elingburg

Asheville - James Ray "J. Ray" Elingburg, 80, born March 16, 1939 and passed away February 24, 2020.

We regret that due to current health regulations, his Reflection of Life Service for March 21 has been cancelled.

Ray was honored in a private ceremony on March 2nd at the WNC State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.

His request for memorial donations was the Old Buncombe County Genealogy Society, https://www.obcgs.com/

Please continue to leave any condolences on Ray's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -