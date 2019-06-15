Services
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
828-682-2310
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for â€˜FranÃ¹ Blankenship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

â€˜FranÃ¹ Blankenship

Obituary Condolences Flowers

â€˜FranÃ¹ Blankenship Obituary
'Fran' Blankenship

Weaverville - Lela Frances 'Fran' Blankenship, 83, of Weaverville, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 13, 2019. A native of Milan, TN, she was a daughter of the late James and Altie Sanders Ferguson. She was also preceded in death by brothers: James and Bill Ferguson. Fran retired from Bell South Telephone Company after 39 years of service. During her career with the telephone company, she held many positions and worked in many different cities and states. She was a member of Emma United Methodist Church.

Surviving is her husband of 60 years and love of her life: Perry Blankenship; a sister-in-law: Betty Ferguson of Converse, TX; lifelong friends: Elizabeth King of Memphis, TN and Betty Crocker of Hollow Rock, TN; and several nieces and nephews and many retired friends from the telephone company.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. Rev. David Warren will officiate. Private Burial will be in N C State Veterans Cemetery at Black Mountain.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

To view this obituary online or send a condolence visit www.holcombebrothers.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now