|
|
'Fran' Blankenship
Weaverville - Lela Frances 'Fran' Blankenship, 83, of Weaverville, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 13, 2019. A native of Milan, TN, she was a daughter of the late James and Altie Sanders Ferguson. She was also preceded in death by brothers: James and Bill Ferguson. Fran retired from Bell South Telephone Company after 39 years of service. During her career with the telephone company, she held many positions and worked in many different cities and states. She was a member of Emma United Methodist Church.
Surviving is her husband of 60 years and love of her life: Perry Blankenship; a sister-in-law: Betty Ferguson of Converse, TX; lifelong friends: Elizabeth King of Memphis, TN and Betty Crocker of Hollow Rock, TN; and several nieces and nephews and many retired friends from the telephone company.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. Rev. David Warren will officiate. Private Burial will be in N C State Veterans Cemetery at Black Mountain.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To view this obituary online or send a condolence visit www.holcombebrothers.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 15, 2019