|
|
A. Ellen Lindsey
Weaverville - Anna Ellen Lindsey, 92, of Weaverville, passed away at the JF Keever Solace Center on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lindsey; daughter, Martha Jean Pegg; parents, Ralph and Della Mae Gosnell Bradley; two sisters and one brother.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Steve Lindsey (Linda) of Weaverville; daughter, Donna St. Armand of Asheville; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and brother, Bruce Bradley (Sue).
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Madison Funeral Services. A graveside service will follow visitation at Longs Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of JF Keever Solace Center.
Flowers are appreciated and accepted.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.madisonfh.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 19, 2019