Aaron Hamlin
Asheville - Aaron Hamlin, 78, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
Born in Buncombe County, Mr. Hamlin was a son of the late Floyd Glen and Vada Fender Hamlin, and he was also preceded in death by six siblings, Ruth Christopher, Iva McKinney and David, James, Dennis and Jerry Hamlin.
He was an Army veteran and was a self-employed contractor. He was an outdoorsman and an avid deer hunter, and when not hunting was happiest when on his backhoe.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Veronica Cashmere Hamlin; one son, Kevin Hamlin (Denise); a daughter, Monica Coats; grandchildren, Jessica, Dallas and Valerie; great-grandson Kolbie; sisters, Margaret Frizzell and Faye Hamlin, brothers, F. Glen Hamlin, Jr., Eddie Hamlin and Bill Hamlin and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Russell Hamlin.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
A family service and entombment at Forest Lawn will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020