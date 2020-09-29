1/1
Abby Batson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abby Batson

Hot Springs - Abby Lasha Batson, age 15, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. She is the daughter of Megan Caldwell Norton and husband, Coty and the late James Toy Batson.

In addition to her parents, Abby is survived by her sister, Emma Stephens; brother, Coby Batson; maternal grandfather, Johnny Caldwell (Penny); maternal grandmother, Granny Kirkpatrick; paternal grandmother, Connie Norton; best friend, "Maddy Daddy," Aunt Tonya, as well as several uncles, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Keith Waldroup will officiate. Burial will follow in the Haynes Top Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blue Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved