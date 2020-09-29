Abby Batson
Hot Springs - Abby Lasha Batson, age 15, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. She is the daughter of Megan Caldwell Norton and husband, Coty and the late James Toy Batson.
In addition to her parents, Abby is survived by her sister, Emma Stephens; brother, Coby Batson; maternal grandfather, Johnny Caldwell (Penny); maternal grandmother, Granny Kirkpatrick; paternal grandmother, Connie Norton; best friend, "Maddy Daddy," Aunt Tonya, as well as several uncles, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Keith Waldroup will officiate. Burial will follow in the Haynes Top Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org