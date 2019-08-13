Services
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Congregation Beth Ha-Tephila
Abraham David Ainspan


1922 - 2019
Asheville - Abraham David Ainspan, age 97, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Asheville, NC. He had spent the past fourteen years in Asheville, moving there to be near family as Anna Squire Ainspan, his wife and life partner for over 60 years, declined in health. When Anne died in 2006, Abe began to rebuild life in his new community.

Both their children, Ron Ainspan and Ellie Waters, live in Asheville. Abe and Anne had four grandchildren, Travis Waters (deceased), Jeni Tirnauer, Nesta (Korie) Coggins Kennedy and Meda Coggins Thurston. Four great grandchildren, Meira, Aurora, Arawenn and Gaius range in age from 15 to 2 and have gotten to spend much lovely family time with their great grandfather over the past several years. Making much of Abe's active lifestyle possible over the past eleven years has been Diana Mashburn as his caregiver, cheerleader and driver. Our family is grateful for all her love and support.

Abe was born in Albany, NY in 1922. His parents, Teddy and Bertha (from the Warsaw area in Poland) were in the grocery business in the 1930's and 40's. After serving in World War II, graduating college from New York University and getting married to Anne, Abe spent the bulk of his work life running a food vending business in the Capital District of New York.

When work life drew to a close, Anne and Abe moved to south Florida and spent many happy years in the Boca Raton area. There they were able to share great times with friends from Albany who had retired to the same general vicinity.

Abe's life-long passions were family, religious community and learning. Also, love for baseball, exercise and personal fitness should not be overlooked. Throughout much of his retired life, in Florida and North Carolina, he took senior classes to enrich his education and stimulate his mind. In Asheville, he participated in the OLLI program at UNCA right up through this spring and even asked, during his last week, when fall curriculum catalog was due to come out. His enthusiasm for life never waned.

He was an active member of the Congregation Beth Ha-Tephila on North Liberty Street and an avid attendee of temple brotherhood events including, most prominently, their monthly smooze lunches.

To family all over the country, he provided much glue to maintain connections when bonds might otherwise be loosened. As people roamed or their lives changed and transitioned, he would keep us all posted as to their progress. But the postings were not just surface headlines. Abe really cared about people and his updates were as analytical as they were newsy.

We miss him and will always cherish him and our time with him. Services will be held at Congregation Beth Ha-Tephila on Wednesday, August 14 at 4pm with reception to follow.

Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website www.morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 13, 2019
