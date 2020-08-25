1/
Ada Gladys Moore Frady
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ada Gladys Moore Frady

Old Fort - Ada Gladys Moore Frady, age 96, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Mountain Ridge Health & Rehabilitation in Black Mountain. The daughter of the late Will and Cora Melton Moore, she was born in McDowell County on December 01, 1923.

Ada, who truly loved the Lord, was a member of Old Fort Free Will Baptist Church. It done her heart good to sing with her sisters and spending time with her family and sharing meals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pearson Frady; siblings, Paul Moore, Arthur Moore, JC Moore, Naomi Crisp, Irene Chrisawn and Janie Hughes.

She is survived by one sister, Geneva Johnson; one brother, Lester Moore (Bernice); and many Cresson nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Old Fort Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Frady's memory are asked to consider, Old Fort Free Will Baptist Church, 311 Orchard Street, Old Fort, North Carolina 28762.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff of Mountain Ridge Health & Rehabilitation for the care that was given to Ada and her family during her journey there.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Frady family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 559-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beam Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved