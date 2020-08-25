Ada Gladys Moore Frady



Old Fort - Ada Gladys Moore Frady, age 96, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Mountain Ridge Health & Rehabilitation in Black Mountain. The daughter of the late Will and Cora Melton Moore, she was born in McDowell County on December 01, 1923.



Ada, who truly loved the Lord, was a member of Old Fort Free Will Baptist Church. It done her heart good to sing with her sisters and spending time with her family and sharing meals.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pearson Frady; siblings, Paul Moore, Arthur Moore, JC Moore, Naomi Crisp, Irene Chrisawn and Janie Hughes.



She is survived by one sister, Geneva Johnson; one brother, Lester Moore (Bernice); and many Cresson nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Old Fort Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Frady's memory are asked to consider, Old Fort Free Will Baptist Church, 311 Orchard Street, Old Fort, North Carolina 28762.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff of Mountain Ridge Health & Rehabilitation for the care that was given to Ada and her family during her journey there.



Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Frady family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store