Ada Mae Moore
Mills River - Ada Mae Lance Moore, 89, of Mills River, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at The Landings of Mills River.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 1:00-2:00 PM and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To read a more detailed obituary or to leave a message for the family, please visit Ada's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 14, 2019