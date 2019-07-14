Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Mae Moore


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada Mae Moore Obituary
Ada Mae Moore

Mills River - Ada Mae Lance Moore, 89, of Mills River, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at The Landings of Mills River.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 1:00-2:00 PM and burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To read a more detailed obituary or to leave a message for the family, please visit Ada's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now