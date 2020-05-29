Ada Shepherd Buckner, age 93, of the Hardscrabble Community, joined her Heavenly Father and family on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at the Yancey House in Burnsville. She was a daughter of the late Oscar and Flora Hyleman Shepherd and the wife of Ernest Buckner, who passed away in 2003. She was also preceded in death by eight siblings.
Mrs. Buckner was a lifelong member of Ivy Gap Baptist Church, where she held numerous offices through the years. She retired from Micro Switch in Mars Hill, where she was a group leader.
Surviving is her daughter, Brenda Laws (Jerry); two granddaughters: Christy Wilson (Stuart) and Cynthia Wilson (Denny) and one great-grandson, Lucas Wilson, all of Burnsville; a sister, Jean Edwards of Weaverville, and a special niece, Peggy Fox (Harley) of Burnsville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31st in the Bald Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Murphy to officiate. Pallbearers will be Stuart Wilson, Bobby Tolbert, Dallas Peterson, Kenny Renfro, Ronnie Proffitt and Randy Buckner. Honorary pallbearers will be Doyle Chandler and Harley Fox.
Our family wishes to thank the staff of the Yancey House for their loving care of "Aunt Ada" and the compassion they bestowed upon us. Memorial donations may be made to the Yancey House Activity Department c/o Bobby Tolbert at 6 Cooper Lane, Burnsville, NC 28714. To send the family an online condolence, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.