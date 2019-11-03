|
A.F. "Dugan" Weaver, III
Weaverville - A.F. "Dugan" Weaver, III, age 92, of Weaverville, died Friday, November 1, 2019.
Dugan was born June 23, 1927 in Buncombe County, where he lived all of his life, to the late Alfred Fulton Weaver, Jr. and Alice Moss Weaver.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a graduate of N.C. State University in 1949. He was a co-owner of Paving Enterprises for many years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Weaver was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Jane Weaver, who died in 1981, and his former wife, Betty Jane Woodward Weaver.
Surviving are his wife, Lilie Bennett Weaver, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
In lieu of flowers those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or help a friend in need.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Weaver's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019