Afton Ruth Hoover Jones
Asheville - Afton Ruth Hoover Jones, 66, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Afton was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Hoover.
Afton worked at Memorial Mission Hospital for many years as a medical coding auditor and was a member of Crosspoint Community Church in Asheville, NC.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristy Afton Araujo and Karen Renée Miller; her grandchildren, Andrew Araujo, Hannah Jones, Jared Miller, Abigail Araujo, Caroline McMinn, and Maisy McMinn. She is also survived by her great grandson, Chason Araujo.
Considering the current health concern around the world, the family has decided to postpone Afton's memorial service.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020