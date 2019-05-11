|
Agnes "Christine" Brooks
Waynesville - Agnes "Christine" Brooks, 94 passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Haywood Lodge and Retirement. Christine was born in Jackson County on September 13, 1924, to the late David and Julia Freeman Bishop.
She was a longtime member of the Ratcliffe Cove Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She retired from Dayco following 29 years of service. She had a strong faith and her commitment to her family was unwavering. She was also a great caregiver.
In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Brooks, Sr.; brothers, Johnny Bishop, Edgar Bishop, Eulais Bishop; sisters, Callie Cabe, Gladys Pendergrass, Lorraine Royal and Arlene Bishop.
Christine is survived by a daughter, Nancy Brooks; sons Tim Brooks (Julie) and Ray Brooks, Jr. (Karen); grandsons, David Brooks and Isaac Brooks; sisters, Mildred Robertson, Jo Auleta, Pauline Mathison and Kitty Bishop; numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, Edna Arrington, Evelyn Cooper and Jeanne Hill.
Funeral services will be held at 4 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Garrett Funerals and Cremations with the Reverend Jay Jones officiating. Burial will be at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm at the funeral home
The family would like to thank the staff of Haywood Lodge and Four Seasons Hospice for their kind and compassionate care over the past few months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Christine to a .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 11, 2019