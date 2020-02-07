|
Agnes Calhoun Ray
The family of Agnes Calhoun Ray wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern, and kindness shown to them during their time of bereavement. Special thanks to Randy Weston and the Weston Brothers, Mildred Kennedy, Rev. James Roberts, Rev. Shadrack Waters, Rev. Louis Grant, Rev. Leslie Hines, and all the people of Asheville and Madison County who assisted us in our time of need. Thank you all.
The Family of Agnes Calhoun Ray
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020