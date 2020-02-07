Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Calhoun Ray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Calhoun Ray Obituary
Agnes Calhoun Ray

The family of Agnes Calhoun Ray wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern, and kindness shown to them during their time of bereavement. Special thanks to Randy Weston and the Weston Brothers, Mildred Kennedy, Rev. James Roberts, Rev. Shadrack Waters, Rev. Louis Grant, Rev. Leslie Hines, and all the people of Asheville and Madison County who assisted us in our time of need. Thank you all.

The Family of Agnes Calhoun Ray
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -