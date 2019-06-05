Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Oak Forest Presbyterian
Sand Hill Road
Asheville, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Oak Forest Presbyterian
Sand Hill Road
Asheville, NC
Burial
Following Services
Pisgah View Memorial Park
Candler, NC
Ailene King Obituary
Arden - Ailene B. King, 88, went home to be in the arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.

A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Clifford and Sadie Carland Bishop. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Souther and a daughter.

She is survived by her husband, George C. King, Sr of 64 years; a son, Chuck and daughter-in-law, Grace; three grandchildren, Jordon, Becca and Ethan; six sisters, Sue Bailey, Ruth Thomas, Ginny Ledford, Dollie Wright, Callie Galyean and Shirley Brown; two brothers, Wilson Bishop and Carl Bishop and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Oak Forest Presbyterian on Sand Hill Road in Asheville with Reverend Anne Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park in Candler.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:30 prior to the service Saturday at the church.

The memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 5, 2019
