Ailene "Pal" Moore Freeman
Fairview - On the morning of Friday, December 27, 2019, Ailene "Pal" Moore Freeman was reunited with her beloved husband, William "Bill" Freeman, who preceded her in death on December 4, 2018, in addition to her parents, Willard and Mollie Moore, sister, Ella Spake and brothers, Floyd, Garland, and Marvin Moore.
She devoted herself to her daughters, Debi Marshall (Patrick) of South Carolina, and Diane Freeman, of Fairview, and grandson, Kyle Smith, also of Fairview. Burgin Moore is her surviving brother. Pal was blessed with many nieces and nephews and loved each in her special way, but an enduring bond was held with niece, Nancy Ailene Ingle, who was named after her.
In addition to the many acts of kindness from members of Fairview Baptist Church, the family wishes to express appreciation to Flesher's Fairview Health & Retirement Center and to Four Seasons Hospice for providing comfort and care to Ailene.
A joint graveside service for Bill and Ailene will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 32 Church Rd., Fairview, NC 28730.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019