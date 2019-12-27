Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Ailene Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ailene Moore "Pal" Freeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ailene Moore "Pal" Freeman Obituary
Ailene "Pal" Moore Freeman

Fairview - On the morning of Friday, December 27, 2019, Ailene "Pal" Moore Freeman was reunited with her beloved husband, William "Bill" Freeman, who preceded her in death on December 4, 2018, in addition to her parents, Willard and Mollie Moore, sister, Ella Spake and brothers, Floyd, Garland, and Marvin Moore.

She devoted herself to her daughters, Debi Marshall (Patrick) of South Carolina, and Diane Freeman, of Fairview, and grandson, Kyle Smith, also of Fairview. Burgin Moore is her surviving brother. Pal was blessed with many nieces and nephews and loved each in her special way, but an enduring bond was held with niece, Nancy Ailene Ingle, who was named after her.

In addition to the many acts of kindness from members of Fairview Baptist Church, the family wishes to express appreciation to Flesher's Fairview Health & Retirement Center and to Four Seasons Hospice for providing comfort and care to Ailene.

A joint graveside service for Bill and Ailene will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 32 Church Rd., Fairview, NC 28730.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ailene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -