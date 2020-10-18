Alan Butterworth



After a period of declining health, Alan Butterworth passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020 from a core seizure. Alan was born in Lincoln Park, Michigan on December 11, 1932 to Dr. H.K. Butterworth, M.D. and Ruth Denham Butterworth. After graduating from the University of Michigan he met and married Lucy Andrew in 1960 and they immediately moved to Asheville where his parents had built a home on Beaucatcher Mountain. Alan was involved in real estate appraising for the next 28 years, working with W. T. Duckworth and then having his own appraisal business, Regional Appraisal Services in the former BB&T building.



When he retired they moved to their woodland property in Spring Creek for four years and then to Marshall for these past 25 years. He was interested in protecting the Hemlock trees from the Adelgid infestation and regularly walked his woodland and home properties treating those trees.



He is survived by his wife and their children Laura, Amy (of Asheville) and James; their partners and spouses William S. Walker, Yusef Fahmy, Meredith Schulz Butterworth; grandchildren Helen Denham, Anne Baxter and their father Bruce M. Read, Emma Ruth, Henry Andrew and Lily Caroline Butterworth, nieces and nephews Craig, Sharon and Ken Harroff plus other relatives. He was predeceased by his younger sister Ann and her husband Robert Harroff. There will be a family memorial Service when it is safe to gather and travel. Send condolences and memories to Lucy c/o Mars Hill Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St. Mars Hill, NC 28754.









