One of my best friends in the world. Alan & I were friends since I met him at Carolina in 1972. He was directly responsible for launching my broadcasting career which lasted 10 years. He was most recently helping me to get my log cabin constructed at the farm I purchased in Surry County. The world is a little darker today without Alan's light. Godspeed, Brother. You are loved beyond measure, and your memory is a blessing.

Sean Sizemore

Friend