Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
1926 - 2019
Alan Jensen Obituary
Alan Jensen

Asheville - Alan "AL" Jensen, 92, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

A native of Audubon, Iowa, he resided in Buncombe County most of his life. He was a son of the late Arnold and Alice Jensen. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jensen, and a son, Mark Jensen.

Al was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his brother, Robert "Bob" Jensen; children: Karen Jensen, Phillip Jensen, Tammy Kent (Roger), and Jimmy Jensen (Anita); six grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with The Rev. Patty Mouer officiating. Burial will follow at Lewis Memorial Park with Military Honors provided by the North Carolina National Guard Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends from 1 till 2 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

To sign Mr. Jensen's guestbook please go to the obituaries at www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 29, 2019
