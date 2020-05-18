|
|
Alan Leonard Winn
Alan Winn passed away on May 16, 2020, in Asheville, North Carolina. He was born in Preston, Idaho, June 13, 1936 to Leonard and Carmen Winn.
His family moved to Ogden, Utah in 1953. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1955, and studied art at Weber State College, while working at the B&B Clothes Shop. He moved to Southern California for several months, returned to Ogden, and then joined the United States Army. He served at the Pentagon, and subsequently was stationed at the Army Pictorial Center in Long Island, New York. He was a member of a team that created the first M-14 rifle training film. After his discharge, he lived in New York, working as a commercial artist and part time model. Later he moved to Key West, Florida, where he and his partner established and operated the "Lazy Afternoon Restaurant." Jimmy Buffet was a regular customer. After selling the restaurant, he moved to Asheville North Carolina, worked at several locations and later retired. After retirement, he continued to create oil paintings and sold almost everything he painted. He was a very talented artist who only painted when he was inspired to create something.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his long time companion, Thad Roberts. He is survived by one brother, Stephen Winn (Wendy), West Haven, Utah, a niece, Holly and two nephews, Bryon and Greg.
The family thanks all of those who supported him in his last days, especially Bruce, his caregiver, and his close friends Andy and Charles. They were truly the best friends a person could possibly have. Thanks also to Jenn and Mary Jayne from Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later time. Condolences may be sent to www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020