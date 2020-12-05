Alan Lloyd Wolf
Mooresville - Alan Lloyd Wolf, 74, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away at home on December 3, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1946 in Miami, FL to the late Elsie Wolf and DeWilton Wolf.
He is survived by his wife Judy Wolf; daughter Traci Willis; son-in-law Mark Willis; son Eddie Wolf; son Michael Wolf; grandson Lane Willis; grandson Connor Willis; granddaughter Anna Kate Willis; granddaughter Brooke Wolf; brother Brian Hugh Wolf (Kathy) of Morganton, GA; sister Jean Tedesco (Sam) of Port Orange, FL; sister Vivian Brown (Edwin) of Woodville, FL; sister Priscilla Foster of Burnsville; sister Gail Jones (Bob) of Spruce Pine, NC; uncles, Richard Trowell and Ronnie Trowell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alan Wolf set a precedent on how to be an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Anyone who spent any amount of time with Alan would learn three things about him: he was a believer in Jesus, he was an absolute goofball, and he had a deep love for his family and country. Alan learned the plumbing trade from his father and used his knowledge to serve his country and build a career as a master plumber. Alan was a SeaBee in the United States Navy where he served his country with pride, the same pride he brought back to his home, instilling the love of this country in his family. Alan was also a fighter. He was diagnosed with COPD many years ago resulting in the need for a double lung transplant. He received a new pair of lungs being told the average life span was five years. He survived twelve years with those lungs surpassing all expectations. Alan had an infectious laugh and a quick sense of humor. If you spent five minutes with him, you would leave laughing. He was a man who inspired creativity, believed in a child's imagination, and encouraged critical thinking. While all of these are good words to describe Alan, nothing better described him than a fervent believer of Christ. Even in his last days, he was spreading the hope and life of Jesus Christ. Alan lived by the verse, Romans 14:8, "If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord." Alan is now square dancing on the golden streets of heaven or making angels laugh. He will be dearly missed, but his family and friends can all smile knowing he is breathing easy, walking alongside our Savior.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9 at the Western North Carolina Veterans Cemetery and a public celebration of life will be held on April 10, 2021. More details will be shared closer to time.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625 or http://www.hoic.org/donate.asp
or Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or https://tunnel2towers.org/our-impact/
.