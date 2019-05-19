|
Alan Vaughn
Candler - On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Alan W. Vaughn, went to be with his Lord, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer.
Alan had spent the last year in cancer research program at Sarah Cannon/Tennessee Oncology, in attempt to slow the cancer and to help in finding a cure for others. He was one of 75 in the U.S. to be participating in a new cancer drug, none of which had been approved by FDA. Through this battle, Alan never lost that wonderful infectious smile, laugh, or his ability to make others laugh, a man that was filled with kindness and love, a compassionate spirit. Alan loved all sports, especially his Tar Heels, old Myrtle Beach music, animals, a good ticket, friends and most of all his family.
Alan was employed with Trane Corporation, starting as their only employee in this area. During the years, he has built a close relationship with his many clients. Alan felt the most important part of his work was honesty, dependability and quality of work.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Anna Dale O'Kelly Vaughn, brother Gerald Vaughn. Survived by wife, Helen, sister, Sherry Ann Vaughn, stepson Scott Cagle and wife Candice, niece Laura Booth, other family Wiley and Judy Booth.
Alan Vaughn was our sunshine.
A special thank you to the many caring customers, Sarah Cannon/Tn Oncology Thank you to Brittany, Tammy, and Deb at CCWNC and Jennifer with Trane, and those long time friends that made him laugh in his final days.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 19, 2019