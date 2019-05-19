Services
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn
1498 Sand Hill Rd
Candler, NC 28715
828-667-8717
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Vaughn


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan Vaughn Obituary
Alan Vaughn

Candler - On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Alan W. Vaughn, went to be with his Lord, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer.

Alan had spent the last year in cancer research program at Sarah Cannon/Tennessee Oncology, in attempt to slow the cancer and to help in finding a cure for others. He was one of 75 in the U.S. to be participating in a new cancer drug, none of which had been approved by FDA. Through this battle, Alan never lost that wonderful infectious smile, laugh, or his ability to make others laugh, a man that was filled with kindness and love, a compassionate spirit. Alan loved all sports, especially his Tar Heels, old Myrtle Beach music, animals, a good ticket, friends and most of all his family.

Alan was employed with Trane Corporation, starting as their only employee in this area. During the years, he has built a close relationship with his many clients. Alan felt the most important part of his work was honesty, dependability and quality of work.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Anna Dale O'Kelly Vaughn, brother Gerald Vaughn. Survived by wife, Helen, sister, Sherry Ann Vaughn, stepson Scott Cagle and wife Candice, niece Laura Booth, other family Wiley and Judy Booth.

Alan Vaughn was our sunshine.

A special thank you to the many caring customers, Sarah Cannon/Tn Oncology Thank you to Brittany, Tammy, and Deb at CCWNC and Jennifer with Trane, and those long time friends that made him laugh in his final days.

Please visit www.moorefh.net to sign the online guest book.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now