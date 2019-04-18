|
Alan W. Gragg
Asheville - Alan W. Gragg, 86, passed away at home in Asheville on April 12, 2019. He was born in Bainbridge, Georgia, to A.W. and Virgie Gragg. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jessie Gragg; daughters Cheryl Gragg, Ruth Colnot (Marcel) and Joy McIver (Rob), daughter-in-law Lisa Pause (John); grandchildren Megan, Claire, Sam, Alain, Sonia, Audrey, and Gantt; and his sister Carolyn Warford (Charles). Alan was preceded in death by his parents and his son Wayne Gragg.
He attended Mars Hill College where he met Jessie. He graduated from Furman University and went on to receive a Master of Divinity from Southern Baptist Seminary. In 1961, he earned a Ph.D. from Duke University.
Known to students and colleagues for decades as "Dr. Gragg", he taught at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Furman University. He spent almost fifteen years at Georgetown College (Georgetown, KY) as a religion professor and chairman of the Philosophy Department. From 1984, he served as Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs at Brewton-Parker College while continuing his teaching role there until retiring to Asheville.
Alan committed to the ministry at an early age, giving his first sermon at age 16. Soon after he was ordained as a minister in the First Baptist Church of Brunswick. He served Blythe Island Baptist Church as pastor before starting college. Throughout his life and into his early eighties, Alan preached in a variety of churches as a visiting or interim pastor. His was dedicated to the work and contemplation of God as exemplified by persistent religious study, regular church attendance, daily devotion, and living his faith by example. He and Jessie shared their faith through active involvement with Habitat for Humanity, Morningstar Children and Family Services, and Food for Fairview. He is missed not only for his wise counsel on ethical and religious considerations, but also his wit and guidance in the day to day matters of life.
Funeral services will be held at the grave site at Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick, GA, on April 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Fellowship with family and friends will follow at Blythe Island Baptist Church, Blythe Island, GA.
A memorial service will be held on June 2, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Asheville, NC.
Condolences may be left at www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 789 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville, NC, 28804, or Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut Off Road, Blythe Island, GA 31523.
Funeral arrangements by Morris Funeral Home (Asheville) and Chapman Funeral Chapel (Brunswick).
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 18, 2019