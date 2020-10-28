1/
Alan Wohl
Alan Wohl

Fairview, NC - Alan Wohl, 83, of Fairview, NC, passed away on October 13, 2020 at Mission Hospital, Asheville, NC.

Alan was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 7, 1937. He was married to his wife Elayne Wohl for over 53 years. Alan lived most of his life in Long Island, NY. He moved to the Asheville, NC area in 2004.

Alan was a successful businessman. He founded his own company Alan Wohl Industries. At one time he was a private detective. Furthermore, he was an accomplished actor. He performed in stage shows, television commercials, movies, television shows, and soap operas, including playing the recurring character Aikens on the soap opera All My Children.

Alan had a great passion for politics, sports, and fitness. He played high school and college football. He was a great high school pitcher. A St. Louis Cardinals scout considered signing him until he hurt his arm. Alan was an enthusiastic supporter of the New York Mets, New York Jets, and Republican Party politics. He was also an avid world traveler. His travels included Europe, China, Thailand, Turkey, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Mexico, many cruises, etc.

Alan was survived by his wife, three sons, daughter, eight grandchildren, brother, and many nephews and nieces. Alan was preceded in death by his twin brother.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
