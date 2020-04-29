|
Dr. Albert Cline, Jr.
Canton - On Friday, April 24, 2020 as the gentle sounds and beautiful sights of spring crept over the mountain land, as the dogwood trees painted the mountains with their creamy-white blooms, as the cardinals sang in the morning sunlight, and as a soft breeze brushed against the golden daffodils and the mountain azaleas, Dr. Albert Purcell Cline, Jr., age 92, peacefully departed this life from his beloved home for his journey into his Heavenly place of eternal rest.
To honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Albert Cline, Jr. a drive through Processional Tribute will be held at Pisgah High School on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 pm. Serving as pallbearers will be Dr. Ernest Stines, Dr. Robert Harpe, Dr. Brad Morgan, Matt Coman, Eddie Morgan, David Lee Henson, Sam Burrus, and Kim Fortney. A private family interment will be held at Bon-A-Venture Cemetery, Old Clyde Road with Pastor Paul Brown officiating.
Please visit the Crawford / Ray Funeral Home website to read the complete obituary in honor of Dr. Cline. www.CrawfordRay.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020