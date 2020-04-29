Services
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
828-648-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Albert Cline Jr. Jr.


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Albert Cline Jr. Jr. Obituary
Dr. Albert Cline, Jr.

Canton - On Friday, April 24, 2020 as the gentle sounds and beautiful sights of spring crept over the mountain land, as the dogwood trees painted the mountains with their creamy-white blooms, as the cardinals sang in the morning sunlight, and as a soft breeze brushed against the golden daffodils and the mountain azaleas, Dr. Albert Purcell Cline, Jr., age 92, peacefully departed this life from his beloved home for his journey into his Heavenly place of eternal rest.

To honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Albert Cline, Jr. a drive through Processional Tribute will be held at Pisgah High School on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 pm. Serving as pallbearers will be Dr. Ernest Stines, Dr. Robert Harpe, Dr. Brad Morgan, Matt Coman, Eddie Morgan, David Lee Henson, Sam Burrus, and Kim Fortney. A private family interment will be held at Bon-A-Venture Cemetery, Old Clyde Road with Pastor Paul Brown officiating.

Please visit the Crawford / Ray Funeral Home website to read the complete obituary in honor of Dr. Cline. www.CrawfordRay.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -