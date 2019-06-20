Services
Albert Edward Ionson


1925 - 2019
- - Albert Edward Ionson, age 94, passed away peacefully in the presence of loving family members on June 15, 2019.

Mr. Ionson is survived by his wife, Irene, and three children: James Ionson, Scott Ionson, and Cindy Jahn. He also leaves behind four Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren.

A member of the "Greatest Generation", Mr. Ionson served honorably in the U.S. Navy during both World War II and The Korean Conflict. He was a survivor of a 1945 Kamikaze attack while serving on the Fletcher-Class Destroyer USS KIDD. His performance during that attack is a testament to his bravery and devotion to country. The USS Kidd, now a national treasure, has been restored and is harbored in Baton Rouge for all to see and visit.

He spent his boyhood years in Boston, where he earned Eagle Scout status and participated in numerous events sponsored by the local Methodist church.

Mr. Ionson (Abbie), met and married his wife Irene in 1948; the beginning of a 71 year marriage and storybook love affair. Always together, they enjoyed life, raised a family and traveled the world. Their love story will continue even after his passing. He was a skilled woodworker and would show his affection by crafting furniture and mementoes for those he loved. He also had a fondness for poetry and music, always humming a tune or quoting a verse. It was during this time that he joined the Masonic Temple, an association that became a lifelong commitment.

Mr. Ionson made his living working for General Motors in Sales and Marketing. He was known for his outstanding people skills and ability to communicate. He could not pass through a crowd of people without striking up a conversation with someone he had never met before. When walking with him, one needed to plan on many "stops and starts" as he conversed with those he encountered.

Loved ones and friends will be advised of Mr. Ionson's Memorial Service which will be scheduled sometime in July. All gifts or donations to commemorate his life should be directed to the Elizabeth House in Hendersonville, the USS KIDD Veterans Museum, or your preferred Alzheimer's Charitable Organization.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 20, 2019
