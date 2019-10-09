|
|
Albert Edwards
Erwin - Albert Edwards, age 86, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home. A native of Burnsville, NC, Albert is a son of the late Andrew and Carrie (Hensley) Edwards. He attended Faith Baptist Church and was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War and was a Mason. Albert was formerly an employee of both Clinchfield Railroad and Nuclear Fuel Services, as well as the Pastor of Covy Rock Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Green Mountain, North Carolina. Albert loved to sing. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Ann (Wilson) Edwards; brother, Phil Edwards; four sisters: Ruth Riddle, Ruby Deyton, Ethel Pate, Lillian Spencer; and daughter-in-law: Patricia Ann Edwards.
Albert Edwards leaves behind to cherish his memory:
Son: Myron Edwards and wife, Lisa;
Granddaughter: Alysha Edwards;
Grandson: Andy Edwards;
Sisters: Mae Randolph, Delma Williams;
Brother-in-law: Wayne Spencer;
Several nieces and nephews;
Special family member: Patsy Ledford.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the Rehab employees and staff of Center on Aging and Care, the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Becky Bennett for their kindness and care during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Albert Edwards in a funeral service to be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church. Reverend Harold Lewis and Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 4:00 pm and will continue until service time on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church. A graveside committal service will be held at 9:00 am on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 8:15 am to go in procession. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Andy Edwards, Morris Williams, Gary Williams, David Randolph, Dewayne Casey, Ronnie Deyton, Junior Peterson and Tanner Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Frye, Darius Fender, Willis Adkins, Arnie Foster, Roger Wilson, the men of Faith Baptist Church and Albert's neighbors on Chelsea Drive.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Albert Edwards through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019