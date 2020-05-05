|
Albert Kanipe
Asheville - James Albert Kanipe, 92, passed away Monday, May 4, at his home in West Asheville.
A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late James L. and Dorothy Whitt Kanipe. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Thompson, and by his brothers, Dan and Earl Kanipe.
Albert was a 1947 graduate of Asheville High School and then served our country in the US Army during the Korean War, achieving the rank of Sgt First Class. He retired as the mail room foreman after 43 years with the Asheville Citizen-Times, and was an active member of Grace Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Walsh Kanipe; brother-in-law, Ed Walsh; sister-in-law, Brenda Pace; nephews, Lee Pace, Adam Kanipe (Ashley), and Don Walsh (Sandie); and nieces Dena Shelton (Dillon), Julia Hafferman (Peter), Alana Hollifield (Jerry), and Sharon Kanipe.
A memorial service with military honors will be at a later date at Grace Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 718 Haywood Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020