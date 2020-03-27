|
Alberta B. Rhodes
Black Mountain - Alberta B. Rhodes, 94, of Black Mountain, went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2020.
Alberta was born September 25, 1925 in Buncombe County to the late Oscar and Ida Bailey. She lived a life dedicated to others. Alberta was the best mother and loved kids, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended Meadowbrook Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest W. Rhodes Jr., son, Ted Thomas Rhodes; son-in-law, Bobby Price; great grandson, Michael Thomas Rhodes; three sisters; and two brothers.
Alberta is survived by her daughters, Judy Price, Kathy Stepp (Alan), and Sara Ann Reich (Bill); grandchildren, Lori Gasperson, Wendy Price, Amy Reich, Jeffrey Stepp and Michael Rhodes; 17 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Givens Highland Farms Health Care Center, 200 Tabernacle Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
A very special thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Givens Highland Farms Health Care Center who cared so tenderly for our precious mom.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020