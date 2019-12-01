|
|
Alene Allen
Mars Hill - Alene Norma Allen, 79, of Mars Hill, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lucy Dockery Chambers. In addition to her parents, Alene is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Allen; infant daughter, Karon Louise Allen; and Rick Allen.
She is survived by special friends, Warren and Brandon Ray, Leonard Cole (Martha), Mike Allen (Rosemary), Cathy Gardner, and special-special friend, Gail Waycaster. Alene had nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She loved her friends and she also loved flowers. She enjoyed hand painting. Alene was a member of Calvary Worship Center.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service with Reverend Leonard Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Chambers Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019