Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
(828) 649-9163
Alene Ray Jarrett


1927 - 2020
Alene Ray Jarrett Obituary
Alene Ray Jarrett

Leicester - Alene Ray Jarrett, 92, passed away January 4, 2020, following a short illness. She was born in Arden, NC on December 28, 1927. Her parents were the late Elihu Jackson Ray and Pearl Miranda Case Ray. She was the last of her immediate family that included brothers Elbert, Lloyd, Raymond, Gordon, and sister Azalee.

She met her husband, Forrest Jarrett while they were students at Berea, Kentucky and they were married in 1950. They have sons, Owen and Greg.

She is also survived by in-laws Olin and Evelyn Jarrett; children, Tim and Esta; grandchildren, Anna and Michael; nieces, Carolyn Butler and Nellie Brevard and families; special friends, Suzie Wheeler and daughter Amy; as well as other nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.

She graduated from Leicester High School and Berea College, where she participated in the WWII Navy V-12 Nursing Program. She received her RN and worked in numerous hospitals while following Forrest's odyssey across the Norfolk-Southern railway system. They returned to the family farm for retirement in 1991. She was an active member of Newfound Baptist Church, Leicester, NC.

Funeral services will be held at the Madison County Funeral Home in Marshall, NC on January 7, 2020 with visitation at 2 PM and the service at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the music department of Newfound Baptist Church, 2606 New Leicester Highway, Leicester NC 28748; or Berea College, 101 Chestnut Street, Berea, Kentucky 40404.

Madison Funeral Services, Marshall, NC

www.MadisonFH.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
