Alex Haskell Standefer
Asheville - Alex Haskell Standefer, 64, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home in Asheville.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Alex was a talented writer, musician and naturalist, who graciously shared his awe of the natural world with anyone willing to take a trek with him.
Alex is the father of Emma Standefer of Suwannee, Tenn., and the brother of Dee Langston of Elizabeth City and Rufus Standefer of Philadelphia, one of the favorite uncles of six nieces and nephews, and the great uncle of two more. He was the son of the late Polk "Stan" Standefer and the stepson of the late Claire Fletcher Standefer, both of Asheville, and the son of the late Dorothy Anne Haskell Standefer. He leaves behind his aunt, Betty Jo Haskell of Winchester, Tenn., and a tribe of first and second cousins.
The family will hold a private remembrance of Alex at a later date.
Donations in Alex's memory may be made to: Homeward Bound of WNC, PO BOX 1166, Asheville, NC 28802.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020