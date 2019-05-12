Alex Varga



Hendersonville - Alex Varga, age 77 passed away peacefully on Saturday May 4, 2019 with his loving wife of 34 years, Joyce at his side caring for him until the end.



Alex came to the United States with his Mother and brother in 1957 at the age of sixteen with a sense of adventure and enthusiastic about his new life.



Alex graduated high school in Carteret NJ, where his passion for automobiles, "favorite '66 GTO" lead him to his automotive career. Beginning as a mechanic at a dealership and later working throughout the United States as a service writer and manager. Alex fell in love with the mountains of WNC and it's residents where he worked for over 34 years. Alex helped many people and made many friends along the way.



His sense of humor, laugh,irresistible smile brown eyes and smidge of sarcasm will have him forever missed, respected and loved by all that knew him.



Alex was preceded in death by his Mother, Barbara and his granddaughter, Michelle Cortese, who he deeply adored.



Alex is survived by his dedicated and beloved wife Joyce, sons, Ron (Teresa), David (Jane), Anthony (Karen), brother Tibor, brother/sister in laws, Lenny and Lorraine Filip, great granddaughter, Leia Cabrera "sweetie pie", 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



The family of Alex Varga would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses, caregivers and staff at Elizabeth House for their compassion, attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Four Seasons Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019