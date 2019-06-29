|
|
Alexander Baker, Jr.
Fairview - Alexander Baker, Jr. 85 of Fairview passed away peacefully Monday June 24. A lifelong resident of Buncombe County Mr. Baker was formerly employed by Beacon Manufacturing and Burlington Industries before retirement from Tyco of Fairview. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander Baker, Sr and Dollie Darnell Baker, as well as 11 brothers and sisters. Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Willie Ann Huntley Baker as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at Cane Creek Cemetery in Fairview at 3:00 this Sunday and will be led by his nephew Rev. Chris Baker. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in his name to his long time home church Hooper's Creek Baptist Church, Fairview.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 29, 2019