Alexander "Alex" Fitzpatrick

Alexander "Alex" Fitzpatrick Obituary
Alexander "Alex" Fitzpatrick

Asheville - Alexander Taylor Fitzpatrick "Alex, age 22, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born on October 21, 1996 and was the son of Shawn M. Fitzpatrick and Kimberly D. Filipek.

Alex had a kind, tender and loving heart and loved his family. H never knew a stranger and was loved by many.

He accepted Jesus into his heart and was baptized at North Asheville Baptist Church, now Brookstone Church, at the age of thirteen.

As his family we are all broken hearted and will miss him terribly. We will always hold him close in our hearts.

In addition to his parents, Alex is survived by his brothers, Michael Fitzpatrick and Parker Filipek; sister, Reese Filipek; grandparents, Pat Fitzpatrick; Carolyn Apple (Bob), Gerald Baker (Candy) and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Because of the COVID19 regulations, the family will hold a private graveside service.

Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is serving the family and condolences may be sent to them through the website at www.morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
