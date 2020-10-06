1/1
Alfred Elon "Al" Denio Jr.
1931 - 2020
Alfred Elon "Al" Denio Jr., 88, passed away at home under exceptional care on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Alfred was born in Erie, PA, on October 29, 1931 to the late Alfred Elon Denio Sr and Jean Lutz Denio. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Jaqueline Denio and daughter, Suzanne Wolff.

Alfred graduated from Mercersburg Academy in 1949, Allegheny College, and Tristate College. He proudly served our country in the Army from 1952 to 1953 during the Korean War. After his military service, Alfred worked for Westinghouse and Eaton Corp. He was an avid model train collector and enthusiast.

Surviving Alfred are his sons, Alfred Elon Denio III (Kathy) of Lewisburg, PA, Peter R. Denio (Connie) of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter, Lisa Nicholson of Manchester, PA; stepson, David Miller, of New Mexico, Michael Miller, of Connecticut; sisters, Lorna Volwinkle, of Clarion, PA, Marsha Betz, of Michigan; and 11 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with a burial to take place at Clarion Cemetery in Clarion, PA.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Memories & Condolences
