Alice Bennett
Canton - Canton- Alice Faye Bennett, age 76, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Mission Hospital St. Joseph Campus in Asheville with her loving family by her side.
Born May 10, 1943, she grew up in Atmore, AL as the daughter of the late Otto Biggs and the late Katie Brantley Biggs. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her late husband of 40 years, Michael Mahaffey.
Mrs. Bennett was employed as a nurse and phlebotomist for 35 years in children's hospitals in Atlanta, GA and Cincinnati, OH. Alice enjoyed collecting antiques and knickknacks at garage sales and thrift shops. At home she was never without a classic or Western movie playing on her television. Mrs. Bennett was a loving, beautiful lady who enjoyed music and who loved life. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be forever remembered in the hearts of her family and friends.
Surviving are her five children, Robert Bennett (Laurie) of Fort Myers, FL, Michael Bennett of Jacksonville, FL, Scott Bennett of Cullowhee, Mark Bennett (Crystal Thomason) of Canton, and Lynda Case (Ronnie) of Canton; two brothers, Buddy Biggs and Tommy Biggs, both of Atmore, AL; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her two dogs, Sadie and Maggie.
The family will be hosting a gathering and a meal at 6:00 pm Wednesday, September 4 at their residence located at 5 Thomson Ave. in Canton.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 4, 2019