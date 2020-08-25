Alice Burrell Wallen Eckenrod
Parrottsville, TN - Alice Burrell Wallen Eckenrod, 87, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family.
A native of Buncombe County she resided in Parrottsville, TN for the past 32 years. She was a daughter of the late Homer M. Burrell, Sr. and Julia King Burrell. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Earl Wallen; second husband, James Paul Eckenrod; sisters: Blanche Clark and Helen Sircey; and brothers: Alvin Burrell, Robert Burrell, Homer Burrell, Jr., Eddie Burrell, and David Burrell.
Surviving are her children: Terry Wallen and wife Marie of Parrottsville, TN, Denise Wallen Parham of Connelly Springs, William Earl Wallen, Jr. and wife Donna of Fletcher; Ron Wallen and wife Cindy of Tacoma, WA, Dara Wallen Shoemake and husband Russell of Mebane, and Kenneth Wallen and wife Lisa of Candler; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; sister, Julia Ann Lunsford and husband Fred of Landrum, SC; brother, Jerry Burrell of Asheville; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 125 Dryman Mountain Rd, Asheville, NC.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 till 8 PM at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
