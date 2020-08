Alice Burrell Wallen EckenrodParrottsville, TN - Alice Burrell Wallen Eckenrod, 87, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family.A native of Buncombe County she resided in Parrottsville, TN for the past 32 years. She was a daughter of the late Homer M. Burrell, Sr. and Julia King Burrell. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Earl Wallen; second husband, James Paul Eckenrod; sisters: Blanche Clark and Helen Sircey; and brothers: Alvin Burrell, Robert Burrell, Homer Burrell, Jr., Eddie Burrell, and David Burrell.Surviving are her children: Terry Wallen and wife Marie of Parrottsville, TN, Denise Wallen Parham of Connelly Springs, William Earl Wallen, Jr. and wife Donna of Fletcher; Ron Wallen and wife Cindy of Tacoma, WA, Dara Wallen Shoemake and husband Russell of Mebane, and Kenneth Wallen and wife Lisa of Candler; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; sister, Julia Ann Lunsford and husband Fred of Landrum, SC; brother, Jerry Burrell of Asheville; and many nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 125 Dryman Mountain Rd, Asheville, NC.The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 till 8 PM at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.To sign Mrs. Eckenrod's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com