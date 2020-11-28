1/1
Alice Carey Gallagher
Alice Carey Gallagher

Asheville - Alice Carey Gallagher, 90, of Asheville, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Arbor Terrace.

Born in Shamokin, PA, Carey resided in Miami, Florida for 50 years before moving to Asheville. Carey's father, Spencer Kimmel, joined the Royal Canadian Air Force and died in the Battle of Britain when she was twelve. Carey was dedicated to her daughter, Pam, animals and the underdog.

She was survived by her husband, Helmut Stelzer; one daughter, Pamela Lessig as well as a beloved granddaughter, Hope.

A private Graveside Service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fletcher.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Asheville.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
