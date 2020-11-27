Alice Irene Dillingham Emory
Weaverville - Alice Irene Dillingham Emory, age 83, of Sugar Creek Rd., went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Alice was born May 2, 1937, in Buncombe County where she had lived all her life. She is our Proverbs 31, virtuous woman. Being a homemaker, she saw to the needs of her family and her neighbors. Gardening, canning and freezing were annual events until this year. She was a devoted wife, mother, Memaw, sister and friend and she loved nothing more than taking care of her family. We find strength in her gentle, quiet and determined spirit. She left us a legacy of love, faith and grace interlaced with prayer. Who can find a virtuous woman? We are blessed to call her Mom, Memaw, Sister and Friend.
For many years, she attended Ivy Hill Baptist Church and in her later years attended Carson's Chapel Baptist Church. She loved her church families and missed being there these past few months.
She was the daughter of the late Harold and Texie Burleson Dillingham, daughter-in-law of the late Wilburn and Lillian McClure Emory. She was also preceded in death by Wilburn Emory Jr., her husband of 56 years whom she married 65 years ago on August 29, 1955. In addition to her parents and husband, she is reunited with their infant son, Jimmy Dean Emory; sister, Betty Dillingham Banks; granddaughters, Tara Marie Higgins and Hunter Leigh Emory, sisters-in-law, Wilma Emory Jarvis, Betty Emory Fox, Shirley Emory Jackson, Sarah Emory Robertson, brothers-in-law, Roy Robinson, Reece Banks, James Jarvis, Nat Fox, Charles Jackson, Dick Bagwell, Ernest Hammitt, and several nieces and nephews.
Surviving are her daughters, Diane Emory Fisher and husband Mitchell of Weaverville and Karen Emory Banks and husband Terry of Barnardsville; sons, Tim Emory and wife Kim (Bradley) and Philip Emory and wife Melanie (Fowler) all of Weaverville; sister, Patricia Weatherly (Robinson) of Asheville, sister-in-laws, Wruble Hammitt of Spartanburg, SC, Judy Emory Wright (Jim) of Allandale, SC, Elaine Emory Revis (Joe) of Weaverville and brother-in-law, Bob Robertson of SC. She was Memaw to 16 grandchildren, Shane Higgins, Shad Higgins, Josh Banks, Zach Banks, Isaiah Banks, Terica Banks, Kerry Banks Tomberlin, Keather Emory, Ashley Emory Magee, Madison Emory Brown, Kayna Emory, Elisabeth Emory, Judah Emory, Abigail Emory, Hannah Emory, Mariah Emory and 19 great grandchildren and lifetime friend, Peggy Carson.
Her funeral service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 in the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service with Revs. Worth Emory and David Crowder officiating. We respectfully ask that you wear a mask. Burial will be at Ivy Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Carson's Chapel Baptist Church, PO Box 395, Barnardsville, NC 28709.
