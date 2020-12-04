Alice Isbell Ager Behrer
Fairview - Alice Isbell Ager Behrer of Fairview, N.C., died peacefully on November 23, 2020, after a spirited and joyful life of 98 years. Friends and family will remember her love of people, energy, and great reverence for nature. She had been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Isbell, also known to many as "Bam," was born in Selma, AL, and spent most of her childhood in Birmingham, AL. During the Great Depression, her family moved to Black Mountain where they embraced mountain life at their homestead, "Agers' Acres," located on Route 9 where Cheshire Village is now. There, Isbell and her brothers rode horses bareback all over the mountains, and she fell in love with the Blue Ridge. A natural athlete and a spirited competitor, she developed a wicked game of tennis while playing with her brothers on a clay court built in the woods by their father. At age 16, with only her packed trunk for company, she ventured north by train to Smith College in Massachusetts where she majored in history. She cherished her years at Smith and left with a life-long love of learning. After graduating, with World War II going on, she went to Katharine Gibbs School, then worked for Grumman Aircraft on Long Island, N.Y., and met her future husband, Dr. M. Remsen Behrer. They were married in 1945 and took off for remote Alaska where he was to complete his military service. Isbell always recalled those "rough and ready" newlywed years as a fabulous adventure. Upon their return to New York, she worked for Nelson Rockefeller at the Rockefeller Foundation.
In 1950, Isbell and Rem moved to St. Louis, MO, where they started their family. They enjoyed Ozark camping, and Isbell worked for some years at the Missouri Botanical Garden. They later moved to Sewickley, PA, where she was a leader in local environmental protection initiatives, including a community recycling program that drew volunteers of all ages. The Behrers moved back to Isbell's beloved mountains in 1985, settling in Fairview, where she continued her environmental and community work, and was an avid hiker, camper, tennis player and friend to many. She was a longtime member of the Black Mountain Presbyterian Church.
Isbell lost her husband Remsen in 2002. Her survivors include three sons; Remsen Behrer Jr. of Fairview, John Behrer (Carole) of Hermann, MO, and Arnold Behrer (Ann) of Ingomar, PA; and a daughter Sarah Schmidt (Chris) of St. Louis, MO. She had nine grandchildren: Tawnee Benner (Mike), Schyler Behrer (Katy), Severin Behrer (Brittany), Patrick Behrer (Katie), Christopher Behrer, Devon Behrer, Liza Schmidt, Henry Schmidt, and Peter Schmidt; and three great-grandchildren, Everett and Naomi Dufur and brand new Ellen Isbell Behrer!
In addition, Isbell leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews spanning three generations.
Harwood Home for Funerals is handling arrangements. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, the family suggests the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy (appalachian.org
) or a charity of your choice
. The family plans to host a celebration of Isbell's life in the summer.