Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Alice J. White

Asheville - Alice Jackson White, 91, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. White was born in Hendersonville and was the youngest of 14 children of the late John Wade Jackson and Mary Price Jackson. She grew up in Brevard and had lived in Asheville since 1944. She was married for 51 years to the late George Finley White.

Mrs. White worked for Southern Bell Telephone for 40 years, first as a switchboard operator and later in the office as a secretary before retiring in 1985 as Administrative Assistant. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church, Asheville.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Farmer and her husband Ken; son, Geoff White and his wife Kristy, three grandchildren, Alex Farmer and his wife Haley, Anna Grace White and Mei Li White, several nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Mary Ann Kite, and honorary grandchildren, Justin O'Connor and Amanda Brittain.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with burial to follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Crossroads, the Homeless Ministry of First Baptist Church, 5 Oak Street, Asheville, NC 28801.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 2, 2019
