|
|
Alice Louise Huskins
Brunswick, ME - The beautiful, quiet strength of our family, Alice Louise Huskins (nee Howell), passed peacefully to sleep on Monday, May 20, 2019, to await the return of our Lord Jesus. Alice was born in Spruce Pine, NC on February 25, 1932, the second of six daughters, to Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Herman) and Eva Shroat Howell. The 90-year-old mountain midwife, Granny Grindstaff, delivered the baby. The Howell family moved to a farm in Alexander, NC and Alice went to West Buncombe High School, where she met the love of her whole life, Cicero D. Huskins, Jr., who survives her after over 68 years of marriage.
Her children and grandchildren were the sweet joy of Alice's life. She is survived by her four children: Pastor John Huskins (Sherryl) of Fayetteville, NC, Kay Fischer (Frank) of Northport, Maine, Penny Butler (David) of Newland, NC, Pastor Ted Huskins (Cynthia) of Brunswick, Maine, eleven grandchildren: John (Rita), Kathy, Michael (Samantha), Jared (Caroline), Caleb (Brenda), Stephen (Christina), Mindy (Patrick), Allison (Joel), Grace (Nicolas), Jay (Kyah), and Michael, and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Cecily. She was predeceased by one great-granddaughter, Ellington.
Three of her sisters, Margaret, Shirley Jean and Betty survive her, and she was predeceased by two sisters, Alrie and Annie.
A memorial service will be held at the Arden Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she was a charter member, on Sabbath, June 15, 2019, at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Alice's memory, to the Arden Seventh-day Adventist Church, and watch expectantly with us for the soon return of our Savior. Revelation 21 was her constant comfort.
Arrangements were by Stetson's Funeral Home 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011 where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 4, 2019