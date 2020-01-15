|
Alice Mabelle (Cooper) Wright
Alice Mabelle (Cooper) Wright, age 94 years, a resident of The Herrick House, Assisted Living, died January 14, 2020.
A native of Cambridge, MA, graduating from Cambridge High and Latin School and the first of her family to attend college, entered Antioch College, Yellow Springs, Ohio where she received a BA degree in philosophy and psychology in 1948
After two years at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company Alice joined the US Foreign Service and became a cryptographer in Bangkok, Thailand. In April 1953 she married Alan Wright, formerly of London, England, then employed as a communications engineer for a British company in Bangkok. Their first child was born in Bangkok in 1954. In 1956, while her husband finished his tour in Bangkok, Alice, pregnant with twins and accompanied by her 20-month-old son and a large boxer dog journeyed to Boston, MA by freighter ship just in time for the twins to be born. Alan joined her and they lived in NJ, VA, and finally upstate NY as Alan was employed in communications sales and engineering with an emphasis on foreign sales. They also spent two years in the Bahamas while Alan led the Bahamas Telephone Company.
Alice raised six children while doing sales work, substitute teaching, and finally developing a sheep farm. After joining the Episcopal Church in 1964 she served in a number of positions in her parishes. In 1989 Alice became a professed life member of the Third Order, Society of St. Francis (a religious order in the Episcopal Church). The whole family spent many summers boating and tent camping.
After Alan's retirement in 1988 Alice and Alan relocated to Mars Hill, NC and lived for 18 years spending much time establishing a small fruits farm before retiring to Highland Farms Retirement Community in Black Mountain, NC. After Alan's death Alice moved to the Herrick House in Beverly, MA in 2013.
Alice is survived by sons Frederick, David, Donald, and Brian, daughters Mary and Pamela, 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at St Peter's Episcopal Church, 4 Ocean Ave, Beverly MA on Tuesday, January 21 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Third Order of St. Francis, P.O. Box 92, Fremont, CA 94537. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home. Information, directions condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020