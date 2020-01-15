Services
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St Peter's Episcopal Church
4 Ocean Ave
Beverly, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Mabelle (Cooper) Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Mabelle (Cooper) Wright Obituary
Alice Mabelle (Cooper) Wright

Alice Mabelle (Cooper) Wright, age 94 years, a resident of The Herrick House, Assisted Living, died January 14, 2020.

A native of Cambridge, MA, graduating from Cambridge High and Latin School and the first of her family to attend college, entered Antioch College, Yellow Springs, Ohio where she received a BA degree in philosophy and psychology in 1948

After two years at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company Alice joined the US Foreign Service and became a cryptographer in Bangkok, Thailand. In April 1953 she married Alan Wright, formerly of London, England, then employed as a communications engineer for a British company in Bangkok. Their first child was born in Bangkok in 1954. In 1956, while her husband finished his tour in Bangkok, Alice, pregnant with twins and accompanied by her 20-month-old son and a large boxer dog journeyed to Boston, MA by freighter ship just in time for the twins to be born. Alan joined her and they lived in NJ, VA, and finally upstate NY as Alan was employed in communications sales and engineering with an emphasis on foreign sales. They also spent two years in the Bahamas while Alan led the Bahamas Telephone Company.

Alice raised six children while doing sales work, substitute teaching, and finally developing a sheep farm. After joining the Episcopal Church in 1964 she served in a number of positions in her parishes. In 1989 Alice became a professed life member of the Third Order, Society of St. Francis (a religious order in the Episcopal Church). The whole family spent many summers boating and tent camping.

After Alan's retirement in 1988 Alice and Alan relocated to Mars Hill, NC and lived for 18 years spending much time establishing a small fruits farm before retiring to Highland Farms Retirement Community in Black Mountain, NC. After Alan's death Alice moved to the Herrick House in Beverly, MA in 2013.

Alice is survived by sons Frederick, David, Donald, and Brian, daughters Mary and Pamela, 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held at St Peter's Episcopal Church, 4 Ocean Ave, Beverly MA on Tuesday, January 21 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Third Order of St. Francis, P.O. Box 92, Fremont, CA 94537. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home. Information, directions condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -