Alice "Faye" Presnell
Asheville - Alice F. "Faye" (Gryder) Presnell, 91, of Asheville, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Givens Highland Farms, Black Mountain.
Born in Asheville, Faye was the wife of the late Sam James Presnell, and the daughter of the late Lester and Docia (Fore) Gryder. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Howard Gryder, and a sister, Becky Whitaker.
Faye retired in 1974 after 29 years of service with the Air Weather Service. She was a member of Oakley Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Faye loved to be outdoors working in her garden, walking in the neighborhood or the woods, and most of all, sitting on her beloved porch swing enjoying the mountains.
Faye is survived by her son, Jim Presnell and his wife Kathy of Asheville; two grandchildren: Sam Presnell of Asheville and Sabrina Presnell Rockoff and her husband Isaac of Fairview; two great-grandchildren: Addie and Dagny Rockoff of Fairview; a brother, Danny Gryder of Seneca, SC; a sister, Joyce Sheehan of Fletcher; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road with Rev. Pam Vesely officiating. Friends will be received following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Faye's memory may be made to Givens Highland Farms, 200 Tabernacle Rd., Black Mountain, NC 28711. The family would like to thank the staff at Givens Highland Farms for the tender care she received during her final months.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019