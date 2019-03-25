|
|
Alice Rachel Smith
Asheville - Alice Rachel Smith, 92, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Rachel was born in Forest City, NC on December 7, 1926 to Rose Eaves Smith and Robert Lee (R.L.) Smith. Rachel was the eldest of three daughters.
Rachel attended Harris High School and was named Miss Harris High her senior year. She went on to attend High Point College where she majored in Business Administration.
After college, Rachel worked as an executive business secretary at Broughton Hospital in Morganton where she met her future husband, Dr. Thomas A. Smith. The couple were married in Morganton.
The following year their elder daughter, Ann, was born. Three years later, their younger daughter, Sharon, was born. The family later moved to Asheville.
Rachel was a devoted mother, wife and daughter. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Thomas A. Smith of Asheville, and her daughters Ann Smith of Durham and Sharon Smith of Raleigh.
Rachel is also survived by her two younger sisters, Joan Cartner of Greensboro and Julia Nivens of Waynesville; her nephews Stuart Cartner of Dallas and Tim Finger of Waynesville; and her nieces Lisa Hipp of Greensboro, Lynne Finger of Waynesville, and Carole Finger of Rutherfordton.
A private service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Asheville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Church, 161 Providence Road, Forest City, NC 28043.
Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 25, 2019