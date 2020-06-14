Alice "June" RhodesGreen Mountain - Alice "June" Robinson Rhodes, 85, of Green Mountain (formerly of Weaverville), went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's. She was the daughter of the late Melvin Wilson and Zelda Elkins Robinson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Rev. Ross S. Rhodes; sisters, Bertie, Pansy and Stella; and brothers, Perry Lee, G.D., Claude and Boyd.Left to cherish her memory is a daughter, Lynne Ayers (David) of Green Mountain, with whom she made her home; sons, Alan Rhodes (Crystal) of Barnardsville and Eric Rhodes (Dawn) of Weaverville; grandchildren, Alaina Robinson (Miles III) and Alicia Rhodes of Simpsonville, SC; Nathaniel Rhodes (Sara Grant) of Marshall and Rylan Rhodes (Rachel) of Weaverville; great grandchildren, Kyrsten, Miles IV, Raven and Chrislynn; sister, Maude Robinson Bradley of Leicester and brother, George Robinson (Frances) of Weaverville; along with a number of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Compassionate Care of WNC and special thanks to Karen Fox, Felicia Harwood and Juanita Edwards for their help, love and care for our mother/grandmother.A graveside service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at West Memorial Park. Reverends Bobby Smith and Scott Dotson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00pm Monday, June 15, 2020 at Blue Ridge Funeral Service.Flowers are welcomed and appreciated, or donations may be made to Compassionate Care of WNC, 856 Georges Fork Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714